FPCCI for facilitative regulatory framework

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is ready to address the genuine concerns of the healthcare devices manufacturers, importers and distributers.

This was assured by Chief Executive Officer of DRAP Asim Rauf in a meeting with members of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, here at the Federation House, said FPCCI release on Thursday.

He welcomed the recommendations and continuing consultative engagements in this regard with all the stakeholders established by FPCCI.

Member of FPCCI Management Committee Shabbir Hassan Mansha earlier urged that regulatory environment for the medical devices and diagnostics industry in the country should be made facilitative and business-friendly to create an encouraging environment to help achieve self-reliance.

Mansha also expressed his appreciation for the industry for managing the crisis-like situation during the COVID-19 for providing the protective and diagnostics supplies to a country of 220 million people at competitive and affordable prices.