FPCCI for setting up of special economic zone in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in a special meeting on Wednesday discussed promotion of economic and trade activities in district Chitral.

FPCCI called for setting up of special economic zone and promotion of women entrepreneur.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator for FPCCI and former president of Chitral chamber of commerce, Sartaj Ahmed emphasized upon promotion of tourism for socio economic development of the district and skilled development of local youth.

Sartaj informed the meeting about the measures to promote social-economic development of Chitral, women empowerment and youth skilled development program.

The meeting decided to chalk out strategy to bring all stakeholder and state institutions on one page.

The meeting demanded from the government to construct 8 kilometers long Garam Chashma road, provision of internet service to Upper Chitral.

The meeting decided to hold new skilled courses for females of the district in coordination with KP Toyota from Poverty Elevation Fund.

The meeting constituted a committee to chalk out strategy for upcoming meeting related to setting up of economic zone so that it could be discussed with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Special Assistant for Industry Abdul Karim Khan during their visit to Chitral scheduled for September 12.