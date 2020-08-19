UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI For Setting Up Of Special Economic Zone In Chitral

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

FPCCI for setting up of special economic zone in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in a special meeting on Wednesday discussed promotion of economic and trade activities in district Chitral.

FPCCI called for setting up of special economic zone and promotion of women entrepreneur.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator for FPCCI and former president of Chitral chamber of commerce, Sartaj Ahmed emphasized upon promotion of tourism for socio economic development of the district and skilled development of local youth.

Sartaj informed the meeting about the measures to promote social-economic development of Chitral, women empowerment and youth skilled development program.

The meeting decided to chalk out strategy to bring all stakeholder and state institutions on one page.

The meeting demanded from the government to construct 8 kilometers long Garam Chashma road, provision of internet service to Upper Chitral.

The meeting decided to hold new skilled courses for females of the district in coordination with KP Toyota from Poverty Elevation Fund.

The meeting constituted a committee to chalk out strategy for upcoming meeting related to setting up of economic zone so that it could be discussed with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Special Assistant for Industry Abdul Karim Khan during their visit to Chitral scheduled for September 12.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chambers Of Commerce Visit Road Chitral Chamber September Women Commerce All From Government Industry Toyota

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

5 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

7 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

7 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

10 minutes ago

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

1 hour ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.