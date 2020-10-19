FPCCI for strong public-private partnership to address poverty

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's leadership, and economists have called for strengthening public-private partnership to effectively address the poverty in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's leadership, and economists have called for strengthening public-private partnership to effectively address the poverty in the country.

Speaking at an interactive webinar on "Interactive Webinar on Poverty Alleviation in Pakistan: Challenges and Way Forward" hosted by FPCCI here at the Federation House, FPCCI Vice President, Sheikh Sultan Rehman said that political will, and joint and concrete efforts were required to reduce the poverty. Through industrial growth and promotion of other economic activities under public-private partnership jobs could be created for un-employed population especially the youth.

"Poverty alleviation is not an option. All segments of the society must realize their responsibility towards the alleviation of poverty," he stressed.

He said the government alone could not reduce the poverty in the country. Hence it was the social and religious responsibility of private sector, community and civil society that they should work together for the alleviation of poverty.

FPCCI's former vice president and In-charge WTO Cell, Engr. M.A. Jabbar said that the available data related to poverty measurement in the country required to be updated.

There was need for correct utilization and mobilization of resources to the lowest level to get positive outcome from government's poverty alleviation strategies, he said.

Renowned Economist Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar expressed his reservations over the performance of the organizations working for poverty alleviation in country.

He stressed the need of taking purchasing power parity (PPP) while measuring poverty strong public-private partnership and political will for the better of the poorest segment of the population.

Economic Policy Adviser from Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Support Unit , Government of Pakistan, Dr. M. Ali Kemal highlighted the different techniques for poverty data collection in the country. At present, around 24 percent of our population is living below the poverty line while 19% are the vulnerable.

He advocated for strong coordination between public and private sector for the economic development and poverty alleviation in the country.

Senior Economist from State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Shahid Hussain Javed sharing the details about the initiatives taken by the Central Bank said that all the financing schemes of SBP aimed to generate economic activities which are essential to provide income generation opportunities for the poor.

FPCCI's former vice president Nazli Abid Nisar suggested financial support to the micro level workers without which it will be difficult for the government to contain and reduce the poverty in Pakistan.

The weninar was also attended by representatives from leading public and private organizations including representative from National Rural Support Program, Jawad Rehmani, Maryam Anas Ganaie from Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority, Aisha Salma and Shehryar Shahid from Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Madiha Hasan the Provincial Focal Person from Benzair Income Support Program and Malik Kashir, Deputy Convener FPCCI Standing Committee on Technical and Vocational Education and Training.