FPCCI for sustainable agri policy to ensure food security

(@FahadShabbir)

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar Wednesday called for sustainable agriculture policy to ensure food security in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar Wednesday called for sustainable agriculture policy to ensure food security in the country.

He said negligence of agriculture could lead the country towards severe food security and shortage of basic and essential food items; increasing inflation and putting more burden to the national exchequer, said FPCCI statement here on Wednesday.

He said the farmers should be encouraged with attractive policies and incentives to grow more serials, grain crops and edible oil seed so that the country could be self sufficient in food and cope with future food security challenges.

The FPCCI president said unfortunately, the wheat cultivation area reduced to 88,25,000 hectors and also the yield went down 24 million tones. Similarly, in the year 2019-20, 13.967 million bales of cotton were produced over 2961 thousand hectors and this year it has declined to 8.5 million bales while the crop size had also shrunk to 25,27,000 hectors.

Last year, sugarcane production was recorded 75.48 million tones on 1218,000 and now it was reduced to 66.80 million tonnes and 10,14,000 hectors area.

The increasing trend has been seen for rice crop ; both terms of production and the area.

7.41 million tonnes rice was produced on 30,34,000 hectors. This showed 2.9 percent increase in production and 8 percent increase in area of its cultivation.

Mian Anjum Nisar said Pakistan's national food security was dependent on production of essential crops that were providing both basic food and input for industrial production. However, he maintained, the performance of the agriculture sector presently did not guarantee sustainable self-sufficiency.

The government should design and formulate agriculture policy on priority bases keeping in view future food demand by the country. Seed was the basic input for agriculture sector and had an important role in enhancing agriculture productivity.

The world has now focused on the use of certified seed for enhancing agriculture productivity owning to its better profitability coupled with the application of internationally acceptable quality parameters.

Technology and farm mechanization could accelerate the growth of agriculture sector. Instead of disbursing rupees as subsidy/support price cost of production be reduced through direct support to purchase of machinery, fertilizers, pesticides, and other input etc. ensure infrastructure to support farm to market/industry Agri-produce.