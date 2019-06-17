UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Forms Committee To Help Remove Anomalies And Address Grievances Of Traders In Budget

Federation of Pakistan Chamber and Commerce andIndustry (FPCCI) constituted a high level 17-member committee to helpremoval anomalies and address the genuine grievances of the traders in thefederal budget

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Federation of Pakistan Chamber and Commerce andIndustry (FPCCI) constituted a high level 17-member committee to helpremoval anomalies and address the genuine grievances of the traders in thefederal budget.FPCCI chief Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai announced that Chairman UnitedBusiness Group and veteran trader leader Iftikhar Ali Malik will head thecommittee and all leading trade leaders across the country have been givenrepresentation in the committee which includes Federation Zonal ChairmanPunjab VP Rauf Mukhtar, LCCI President Almas Hyder,Waheed Ahmad,KarimKhalil,Ijaz Abbasi,Ilyas Bilour,Zahid Shinwari,Haji Muhammad Afzal,ZubairTufail,Khalid Tawab,Mazhar A Nasir,Bashir Jan Muhammad,Arif Habib,NoorAhmad Khan,Gohar Ejaz and Banish Khan.

Iftikhar Ali Malik asked all chambers, affiliated traders associations andtrade bodies throughout the country to send their grievances immediatelywithin three days direct to him or federation house or respectiveprovincial offices of the Federal for timely taking up their issues withconcerned higher authorities for rederessal.

He said that Prime MinisterAdvisor on Finance,Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul RazzakDawood, Chairman Finance Committee of the National Assembly Asad Omar andGovernor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhary have fully assured him of takingconcrete steps for boosting economic activities in the county by takingstakeholders into confidence.

