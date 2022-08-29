UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Forms Flood Disaster Management Committee

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has constituted Flood Disaster Management Committee (FDMC) to help rain-hit people. FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh announced this, along with a personal contribution of Rs 5 million to kick off the relief efforts to save the precious lives in the prevailing existential crisis arising out of rains and floods, said FPCCI press release on Monday

President FPCCI expressed his gratitude to industry and trade communities for their whole-hearted response to his call; as FPCCI was aiming to generate Rs 50 million in contributions, but the response has made him confident that FPCCI will be able to pool much more than that milestone.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh apprised that FDMC of FPCCI will strive to provide at least 2000 tents; coordinate the distribution and delivery of already pledged medical supplies from various pharmaceutical companies.

