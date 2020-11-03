FPCCI hails electricity tariff slash for SMEs, industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Anjum Nisar on Tuesday appreciated Prime Minister Imran for his bold initiative to reduce electricity tariffs for SMEs and other industries.

A an emergency press conference to respond to PM's very positive decision on power tariff, FPCCI President that it was very encouraging for the private sector. It would help them to be cost competitive in the regional and international markets and Pakistan's economy especially the exports would witness boom in the coming years. Since long FPCCI had been striving for a balanced electricity tariff for industries to compete mainly with other countries of the region.

"Our struggle now materialized as government realized the issue," he expressed his satisfaction on behalf of FPCCI, which is the apex trade body of the country, saying " Prime Minister's announcement has been warmly welcomed by the trade and industry communities." He said the reduced electricity cost would also positively impact the local markets and would help overcome inflation and spur the economic growth in the country.

Mian Anjum Nisar as President FPCCI extended heartily congratulations to the business fraternity of the country for such a business friendly decision by the Premier, who in each meeting with the business community representative showed his concern about the economy , unemployment and inflation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during a post-cabinet meeting media briefing on Tuesday announced to reduce energy costs for industrial sector. He said from November 1, 2020 to June 30,2021 SMEs would charged fifty percent less for the additional electricity used by them.

The prime minister also announced that even the large industries, would pay reduced electricity costs at all times, without any concept of off-peak hours.

Mian Anjum Nisar also urged the business community to avail full benefits of this facility and play their part to increase production and volume of export.