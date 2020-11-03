UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Hails Electricity Tariff Slash For SMEs, Industries

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:30 PM

FPCCI hails electricity tariff slash for SMEs, industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Anjum Nisar on Tuesday appreciated Prime Minister Imran for his bold initiative to reduce electricity tariffs for SMEs and other industries.

A an emergency press conference to respond to PM's very positive decision on power tariff, FPCCI President that it was very encouraging for the private sector. It would help them to be cost competitive in the regional and international markets and Pakistan's economy especially the exports would witness boom in the coming years. Since long FPCCI had been striving for a balanced electricity tariff for industries to compete mainly with other countries of the region.

"Our struggle now materialized as government realized the issue," he expressed his satisfaction on behalf of FPCCI, which is the apex trade body of the country, saying " Prime Minister's announcement has been warmly welcomed by the trade and industry communities." He said the reduced electricity cost would also positively impact the local markets and would help overcome inflation and spur the economic growth in the country.

Mian Anjum Nisar as President FPCCI extended heartily congratulations to the business fraternity of the country for such a business friendly decision by the Premier, who in each meeting with the business community representative showed his concern about the economy , unemployment and inflation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during a post-cabinet meeting media briefing on Tuesday announced to reduce energy costs for industrial sector. He said from November 1, 2020 to June 30,2021 SMEs would charged fifty percent less for the additional electricity used by them.

The prime minister also announced that even the large industries, would pay reduced electricity costs at all times, without any concept of off-peak hours.

Mian Anjum Nisar also urged the business community to avail full benefits of this facility and play their part to increase production and volume of export.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Exports Business Chamber June November 2020 Market Commerce Media All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

5 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council condemns terroris ..

20 minutes ago

SEC discuss spending stimulus allowance for hazard ..

35 minutes ago

PDM pressurizing govt to remove corruption cases: ..

36 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers Condemn Attack in Vienna, Vow Bo ..

36 minutes ago

Zimbabwe outplays Pakistan to win the last ODI in ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.