FPCCI Hails PM's Decision To Reduce Electricity Tariff For SMEs, Industries

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:49 PM

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar Tuesday hailed the Prime Minister Imran Khan for his bold initiative to reduce electricity tariffs for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar Tuesday hailed the Prime Minister Imran Khan for his bold initiative to reduce electricity tariffs for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Industries.

He said for a long, FPCCI was striving for a balanced electricity tariff for industries to compete with the regional trade and the struggle is now fulfilled, said a statement.

He said that the reduced electricity cost will also positively impact the local markets and will create a tendency to overcome inflation and lead to the spur of economic growth.

The Prime minister's announcement is warmly welcomed by the business and trade industry.

Mian Anjum Nisar on behalf of the business, trade, and industries extend heartily congratulation for such a business friendly decision for the industry.

Mian Anjum Nisar also addressed the business, trade, and industry sectors to avail full benefits of this facility and play their part to increase production and volume of export.

Present Government has already decreased the policy interest rates and established a network of economic zones as Karachi Export Processing Zone, Risalpur Export Processing Zone, Sialkot Export Processing Zone, Gujranwala Export Processing Zone, Khairpur Special Economic Zone, Rashakai Economic Zone, Gadoon Economic Zone, Hathar Economic Zone, Quaid e Azam Business Park and special economic zones SEZ National Science & Technology Park, Islamabad, JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ Raiwind in Punjab, and Dhabeji SEZ in Sindh.

This is the high time to put all energy and efforts into the enhancement of the socio-economic development of the country, he said.

He noted that electricity relief packages will ultimately provide support in decreasing expenses and industries will be able to compete with their regional contemporaries.

