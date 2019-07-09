UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Hails The Upcoming Visit Of Prime Minister To USA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai hailed the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to USA and expressed hope that it will open new vistas of trade and economic relations between both countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai hailed the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to USA and expressed hope that it will open new vistas of trade and economic relations between both countries.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said that USA is the largest trading partner of Pakistan with trade volume US$ 6.

7 billion.

He said that Pakistan's major exports to United States are sports goods, surgical goods, leather and finished leather products, textile, cotton yarn, garments, carpets, and rice.

Pakistan's main imports from United States are electrical machinery, equipment, medicines, dry fruits, perfumes, coffee and other food items, he added.

He also called for need of negotiation on bilateral investmenttreaty for promotion of investment.

