FPCCI having new Secretary General

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Anjum Nisar has appointed Syed Masood Alam Rizvi as Secretary General of this apex trade body of the country; in accordance with rules and procedures laid out in Trade Organizations Ordinance of Pakistan.

Masood Alam Rizvi has a long experience of serving both in the public and private sectors. He started his carrier as Assistant Commissioner and rising up to the level of Federal Secretary, said FPCCI release here on Tuesday.

After retirement, he served in the private sector including FPCCI as its Secretary General.

During his carrier as a civil servant, he also worked for promotion of trade including as vice chairman of Export Promotion Bureau (now Trade Development Authority of Pakistan), Chairman, Trading Corporation of Pakistan and Federal Secretary Textile Industry. Over this period, he had a lot of interaction with trade and industrial communities of the country, and has fair understanding of their issues.