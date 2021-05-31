UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Holds Meeting To Discuss Goods Transporters Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:10 PM

FPCCI holds meeting to discuss goods transporters problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office Peshawar on Monday held a meeting to discuss various issues being faced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Federation .

The meeting headed by the Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sartaj Ahmed Khan was attended by chairman All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Federation Liaquat Ali Khan, president Muhammad Jameel, general secretary Sikandar Khan and other representative of the good transport associations.

The meeting discussed various issues relating to heaving fines by traffic police, MVE pollution stickers, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) taxes, overloading fines and illegal tax collection from TMAs from transporters at Karkhano Phatak, ring road, Kohat raod, Katlang, Dirgai, Taimurgara and other areas of the province.

They warned that if their genuine demands and issues were not resolved than transport federation will hold a strike on September 15 by parking their vehicles in front of the motorway toll plaza blocking the road for all types of traffic.

The Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sartaj Ahmed Khan assured the transporters that the federation would take up all issues with provincial transport minister, customs officials, motorway authorities and Chief Minister Khyber Pakthukhwa and requested them to postpone their strike call till September 15.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chambers Of Commerce Motorway Liaquat Ali Khan Vehicles Road RTA Traffic Kohat September All From Industry

Recent Stories

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

10 minutes ago

KP Govt starts e-agriculture, tele farming for far ..

47 seconds ago

UK records another 3,398 coronavirus cases, 7 deat ..

49 seconds ago

Ryanair Plane Made Emergency Landing in Berlin Aft ..

51 seconds ago

NATO Did Not Respond to Russia's Proposals In Past ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.