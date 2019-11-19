FPCCI hosts BoD meeting of ICCIA

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry hosted 29th Board of Directors meeting and 62nd Financial Committee meeting of Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) here

These meetings were attended by BoD members including from Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mali, said press release here on Tuesday.

The BoD meeting of ICCIA discussed in detail the economic activities, trade relations and investment opportunities among the OIC member countries and showed dissatisfaction on current intra-regional trade which is 17 percent of total trade. Moreover, it reviewed the decisions taken in last meeting about OIC Arbitration Center, OIC Halal Accreditation Center, The Islamic Chamber Research and Information Center etc.

The participants agreed for removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers including lack of banking channels, simplification of visa regime, lack of commercial activities and other challenges faced by the Muslim countries.

The meeting also discussed transfer of technology, joint ventures/networking, promotion of women entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises sector.

In his welcome address, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Engr. Daro Khan Achakzai said Pakistan is an important member of OIC due to its market size of 210 million population and Gross Domestic Product $ 331 billion as the first Atomic Power in the Muslim world.

Being a founding member of OIC, Pakistan has played a crucial role in strengthen the economic and trade relations among Muslim countries, he said.

He hoped that organizing the BoD meeting of ICCIA gave an opportunity to Muslim world to get acquainted of the investment opportunities existing in Pakistan.

On the sideline of the meeting, FPCCI organized Investment Conference and Art and Culture Exhibition to promote the investment, business and cultural activities offered by Pakistan.

The Headquarter of ICCIA is situated in Pakistan and the said BoD meeting was organized after 3 decades.