FPCCI Hosts EduTech Reforms Summit 2025 To Drive Innovation In Pakistan’s Education Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Education Reforms Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) organized the EduTech Reforms Summit 2025, bringing together academia, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss transformative changes in the country’s education system.
Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, attended as the special guest and participated in a panel discussion alongside Fahad Shafi, Rehna Baqaui, Nehal Hashmi, Kashif Ikram, Khurram Bhatti, Atif Iqbal, Adnan, Raja Ansari, and Mustafa Baloch. The session was conducted by SSUET ORIC Manager, Syed Riaz ul Haq.
Speaking on the occasion, the SSUET Chancellor lauded the summit as a “marvelous initiative” and a “significant milestone” in reshaping Pakistan’s educational landscape.
He emphasized its role in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in the country’s growing startup ecosystem, while bridging the gap between entrepreneurs, small business owners, and investors—particularly in line with the Prime Minister’s Youth Program.
The summit, jointly organized by FPCCI’s Education Reforms Committee and LaunchPad Pakistan, aims to integrate Artificial Intelligence, technology, mental wellness, and policy-driven academic reforms into the education system.
Dr. Kashif Shaikh, Chairman of Computer Science & Information Technology, highlighted academia’s critical role in nurturing talent and innovation. He stressed that integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI and promoting research and development could position universities as catalysts for economic growth and entrepreneurship.
Panel discussions focused on boosting Pakistan’s startup sector by creating platforms to connect innovators with investors, encouraging youth participation in small businesses to drive job creation and economic development.
The event underscored the need for sustainable, inclusive, and modern learning ecosystems aligned with national economic goals and global innovation trends.
