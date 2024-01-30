FPCCI, ICCI delegation meet caretaker interior minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCC&I), and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICC&I), on Tuesday met with Caretaker Minister of Interior and Commerce Dr.Gohar Ejaz.

The delegation congratulated Dr. Gohar Ejaz, on assuming the charge as Home Minister.

The appointment of Dr. Gohar Ejaz as minister of interior and commerce is an honour for the entire business community, the delegation expressed the views during the meeting.

Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz said that increase in exports is inevitable for the economic development of this country and for this, the business community in the Federal capital has the capacity to promote exports to achieve the objectives.

He said that there are ample opportunities for exports of information technology, gems and flowers from the federal capital and the business community, he added should play the role in the construction and development of Pakistan.

The business community of Islamabad should fulfil its responsibilities and play an effective role for the welfare of the citizens, said Dr. Gohar Ejaz adding that both the chambers should not only focus on increasing exports but also work for social development. The delegation informed the caretaker interior and commerce minister about the problems faced by the business community. The delegation assured the caretaker minister of full support in the development and welfare of the people of this country.