FPCCI, KCCI, automotive sector delegations call on PM

Different delegations of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Automotive Parts Association Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):Different delegations of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Automotive Parts Association Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, advisor on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor on finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, advisor on institutional reforms Ishrat Hussain, chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gilani, chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi and Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir also accompanied the prime minister, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The FPCCI delegation included SM Munir, Daru Khan Achakzai, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Ghazanfar Bilour, Zubair Tufail, Tariq Haleem, Khalid Tawab and Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir whereas KCCI delegation included Siraj Qasim Teli, Junaid Ismail Makda, Khurram Shahzad, Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooqi, Anjum Nisar, Haroon Aagar, Shamim Ahmed Firpu and Ali GG.

Automotive delegation comprised representatives of Toyota Indus motors, Pak Suzuki motors, Pak Suzuki motors, Hino Pak motors, Isuzu motors, Master motors, Atlas Honda motors and Faw motors.

During the meeting, the delegations presented their recommendations over tax system reforms, price hike control, and control over smuggling, ease of doing business, investment promotion, employment opportunities and revenue generation.