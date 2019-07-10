UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI, KCCI, Automotive Sector Delegations Call On PM

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:38 PM

FPCCI, KCCI, automotive sector delegations call on PM

Different delegations of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Automotive Parts Association Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):Different delegations of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Automotive Parts Association Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, advisor on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor on finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, advisor on institutional reforms Ishrat Hussain, chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gilani, chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi and Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir also accompanied the prime minister, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The FPCCI delegation included SM Munir, Daru Khan Achakzai, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Ghazanfar Bilour, Zubair Tufail, Tariq Haleem, Khalid Tawab and Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir whereas KCCI delegation included Siraj Qasim Teli, Junaid Ismail Makda, Khurram Shahzad, Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooqi, Anjum Nisar, Haroon Aagar, Shamim Ahmed Firpu and Ali GG.

Automotive delegation comprised representatives of Toyota Indus motors, Pak Suzuki motors, Pak Suzuki motors, Hino Pak motors, Isuzu motors, Master motors, Atlas Honda motors and Faw motors.

During the meeting, the delegations presented their recommendations over tax system reforms, price hike control, and control over smuggling, ease of doing business, investment promotion, employment opportunities and revenue generation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Business Water Chambers Of Commerce Bank Honda Daru Teli Nasir Price FBR Commerce Media Industry Toyota Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited Employment Faisal Vawda Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

New Greek PM promises tax cuts in first cabinet me ..

6 seconds ago

This new Infinix smartphone lets you beautify your ..

42 minutes ago

EU lowers eurozone 2020 growth forecast

7 seconds ago

Punjab DIG Kamran Yousaf killed in car crash

1 minute ago

Ahsan Iqbal taunts PM Imran over immanent US visit ..

1 minute ago

Asad Umar appointed as Economic Development Counci ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.