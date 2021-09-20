UrduPoint.com

FPCCI KP For More Facilities At Torkham Border To Boost Pak-Afghan Bilateral Trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held an important meeting with Imran Zahoor, Project Director, Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, on Pak-Afghan bilateral trade issues.

The delegation included FPCCI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Former Vice President Fazal Elahi, Peshawar Chamber President Muhammad Adnan Jalil, All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable President Malik Sohni, All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed, Central Organization of Traders. K Salman Elahi, Muhammad Omar of sports Ending Hunting Association and others.

The meeting discussed in detail the development of small and medium enterprises to boost Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, promotion of economic and industrial activities and obstacles in Pak-Afghan trade, says a press release issued here on Monday.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Fazal Elahi, Malik Sohni, Mohammad Adnan Jalil and Salman Elahi Malik apprised the project director of the problems being faced by the business community and termed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Corridor as an important milestone for the promotion of Pak-Afghan trade.

He said that the purpose of KPAC and the existence of such an important institution was a good omen for the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and added work had been started on the KPAC project platform on this long-standing demand which would significantly increase trade between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan and provide employment opportunities for the youth.

The delegation proposed to provide more facilities at Torkham Border Station and a separate and specific line for fresh vegetables and fruits to enhance regional trade.

The delegation also proposed to set up cold storage at Border Station, Dry Port and Airport while urging to improve the infrastructure up to Torkham border station. The meeting agreed to hold a seminar soon to address the challenges facing Pak-Afghan trade while calling for the creation of a framework for providing loans on easy terms for the development of SMEs.

Imran Zahoor, Project Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Corridor, said that Pak-Afghan would act as a bridge between the government and the FPCCI to increase trade and solve the problems of the business community through mutual consultation.

