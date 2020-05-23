UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI, KP Secretary Industries Discuss Trade Related Issues

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:25 PM

FPCCI, KP Secretary Industries discuss trade related issues

Delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called on the Secretary Industries KP Aamir Latif here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called on the Secretary Industries KP Aamir Latif here on Saturday.

They discussed matters relating to promotion of investment in the newly merged districts, Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and progress on establishment of border bazaars at Pak-Afghan trade routes, a news release issued said .

Headed by FPCCI Coordinator for KP, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, the delegation was comprised of the president, Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Colonel (Retd) Mohammad Saddique, Shahid Shinwari, Syed Jawad Kazmi and Ali Faisal.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Khattak and Director Industries KP, Gohar Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, the Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aamir Latif has said that after completion of fencing, the government is going to establish border bazaars Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Shah Saleem Warandu (Chitral).

The Secretary Industries KP said that the objective of the initiative is the provision of employment to the population of the bordering areas.

He said that work on all these schemes is in progress while steps for establishment of new industrial estate in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA and promotion of investment have also been started to generate maximum employment opportunities for locals.

The members of the delegation called for establishment of economic zones and initiating of steps for promotion of SMEs businesses in the newly merged districts and consultations with all chambers of the merged districts for promotion of industries and investment in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that they are highly thankful to Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan for evolving a special development package for the newly merged districts and selection of district Khyber as pilot project wherein steps are being taken for promotion of tourism, mineral development, Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and establishment of economic zones to provide employment to local youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Company Progress Chitral Chamber Border Commerce All Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

On Eid al-Fitr:Al-Othaimeen Urges People to Show O ..

14 minutes ago

FM Qureshi calls OIC chief to update on aggravatin ..

5 minutes ago

PSMA rejects Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report

29 minutes ago

Support of people vital to control spread of COVID ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Health Agency Says Still Inspecting Ventil ..

6 minutes ago

Timing of Eid ul Fitr Namaz at different Mosques n ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.