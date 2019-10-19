FPCCI lauds efforts for preparation of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement-II

President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai has appreciated the strenuous efforts made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team in preparation of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA-II) in consultation and consensus of all the stakeholders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai has appreciated the strenuous efforts made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team in preparation of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA-II) in consultation and consensus of all the stakeholders.

In a statement on Saturday, Achakzai said that the team led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to make CPFTA-II operational with effect from December 1, 2019 which will witness Chinese investment in all sectors.

He expressed hope that the CPFTA-II would be instrumental in enhancing the bilateral trade to its optimum potential, exploring the new areas of joint ventures, transfer of Chinese technology to Pakistan as it had thin industrial based as compared to China, broadening and protecting indigenous industries and improving Pakistan's trade balance with its counterpart.

He said that FPCCI has always advocated/supported the decisions of the government in the best interest of business community and flourishing of business environment to make Pakistan economically more stable and sound.

He also hailed the efforts of the government in the development plan of Balochistan and KPK under CPEC which will definitely eradicate their economic issues particularly unemployment and poverty.