FPCCI lauds employees' salary increase in federal budget

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's leadership in their formal reaction to the national annual budget 2022-23 on Monday lauded the financial proposals laid down by the Federal government .

Talking to the media here at the Federation House, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Suleman Chawla, Vice Presidents Engr. M.A Jabbar and Shabir Mansha said that the federal budget had some great decisions related to increase in salaries of government employees, support to film industry and withdrawal of 17 percent tax on solar sector.

They were of the view that special packages were required for development of small and medium enterprises, and other industries in general.