FPCCI Lauds PM’s Consultative Budget Approach

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM

FPCCI lauds PM’s consultative budget approach

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee

on Food, Convenor Shahid Imran on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s

assurance of adopting a consultative approach with all stakeholders in the formulation

of upcoming Federal budget.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by former FPCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Iqbal,

Shahid Imran termed the move a crucial step towards ensuring a “level playing field” for

traders, businesses, and industries. He emphasized that inclusive policy-making was

essential for sustainable economic growth and development.

He highlighted the significance of involving all stakeholders, particularly the private sector,

in the budgetary process to effectively address sector-specific challenges and align fiscal

strategies with economic realities.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s inclusive approach reflects a commitment to collaborative

governance and will help build trust between the government and the business community,”

he said.

Shahid Imran added that such cooperation was vital for streamlining tax reforms and

encouraging investment in key sectors such as agriculture, food processing, and exports.

He urged for continued dialogue to ensure the effective implementation of budgetary measures,

stressing that sustained collaboration between policymakers and the business sector was

essential for driving Pakistan’s economic recovery.

He expressed optimism that the government’s proactive engagement would boost investor

confidence and lay the groundwork for long-term macroeconomic stability.

