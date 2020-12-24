FPCCI launches three publications on 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ):The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Wednesday published three of its note-worthy publications ---"The COVID-19 and Pakistan: Implications & Way forward", "FPCCI Activity Report of 2020" and a research report on "Potentials of Halal Food Industry in Pakistan: Opportunities, Constraints, and Way Forward".

FPCCI Vice President Shaikh Sultan Rehman led this big task of preparing these publications. Report on "The COVID-19 and Pakistan: Implications & Way forward" is a part of FPCCI's initiative to provide an expert guideline for policymakers on economic issues in the perspective of COVID-19 and the lockdown during the pandemic. The objective of this comprehensive report is to investigate the impact of COVID -19 on economic growth, poverty, unemployment, foreign trade, tax revenue, food security, domestic commerce, the service sector etc., said FPCCI statement.

In this report, FPCCI, which is the apex trade body of the country, has analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the national economy and the measures taken by Pakistan and other countries on this account. Hopefully, the analytical data and comparisons included in the report will contribute towards mitigation of COVID-19 impact, trending the SOPs and other strategies.

Shaikh Sultan Rehman also presented his performance "Activity Report of 2020" which takes stock of FPCCI's major activities during 2020. In spite of COVID-19 environment it show cases significant activities. FPCCI displayed, the competitive landscape, benchmarked the current position, development strategy and concepts, and relevant information to help break through all of the noise, and truly described its struggle for trade and industry.

Proceedings of regular seminars, interactive sessions, and other events included in the Activity Report, with the early commencement of COVID-19 pandemic FPCCI carried on the activities through webinars and virtual meetings and in-house activities with the adoption of SOPs as well.

Taking all stakeholders FPPCI held a lot of meetings with Consul Generals from many countries, parliamentarians, advisors, ministers, Government officials, business and trade chambers, women chambers, academia, media, Governmental and private organizations. MoU signing ceremonies with consulates, business chambers, and groups abroad, special meetings with the heads of FBR, Customs, NAB, and other departments, meetings with delegations from various departments and organizations.

An incomparable research paper is produced in the reflection of an enthusiastic study on "The Potential of Halal Food Industry in Pakistan; Opportunities, Constraints, and Way Forward" by five students of Institute of Business Administration Karachi, under the supervision Dr. Shahid Mir of IBA patronized by FPCCI and facilitated by Shaikh Sultan Rehman Vice President FPCCI, Mehar Alam Khan Additional Secretary General FPCCI and Ms. Amber Fatima Director Research and Development Wing of FPCCI.

Shaikh Sultan Rehman said that despite Pakistan's resourcefulness, its strong relationship with the Middle Eastern countries, the presence of millions of Pakistanis overseas, and the preference for Pakistani food across the Middle Eastern region, the share of Pakistan's meat, spices and confectionary items in the Halal category was not keeping pace. This extensive research has been conducted by incorporating available literature, interviews, field visits, and sessions with the relevant experts, etc. data collected by the students can support the food industry for potential work planning to achieve enhanced productivity.

The collaboration of academia and trade industry could prove vital for sustainable output. He intended the next study to be commenced on agriculture particularly on the yield of Cotton, he said.

All publications have been uploaded to the website of FPCCI and available for comments and suggestions from all concerned, which will be welcomed and appreciated.