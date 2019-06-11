UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Leader Praises Armed Forces For Not Demanding Increase In Defense Budget

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

FPCCI leader praises armed forces for not demanding increase in defense budget

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig in his comments on the Federal budget, paid tribute to the armed forces for not demanding any increase in the defense budget rather surrendering the increase in their salaries.

He also appreciated the raise in the minimum monthly wage of a worker to Rs 17500.

He, however, showed his reservations on announcement of 17% salestax on five-zero rated export-oriented sectors.

