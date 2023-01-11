FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on path of economic development: Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) must formulate a sustained economic agenda to put Pakistan on the path of sustained economic development, said Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) must formulate a sustained economic agenda to put Pakistan on the path of sustained economic development, said Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was talking to media persons after meeting with Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI.

He said that after 9/11 internal as well as external turmoil inflicted major shock to the economy of Pakistan and "we are still experiencing its ill impacts." He said, "External factors are beyond our control but we can create much needed consensus on the charter of economy and in this connection FPCCI has taken an appropriate step to consult the stakeholders and business community from all over the country.

" Dr. Khurram Tariq disclosed that he had made a serious effort from the platform of FCCI to evolve consensus on important economic issues among the local trade bodies but in view of the gravity of the situation such efforts must be made at the federation and national level.

He welcomed the FPCCI initiative to create consensus on the charter of economy and said that political parties and influential circles should also be taken on board.

Dr. Khurram said that Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the positive proposals and ensured to incorporate these in the proposed draft of the charter of economy.