FPCCI, OCCI for increased economic cooperation, bilateral trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry , and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Thursday emphasized on enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation mainly in agriculture, textiles and food, foreign capital investment, chemicals, plastics, metals, minerals and electric equipment sectors through exchange of trade delegations, holding trade exhibitions , activation of bilateral business councils for exchange of information.

According to FPCCI statement here , during a meeting between representatives of FPCCI and OCCI at the Federation House, Convener FPCCI International Forums, Amjad Rafi said Pakistan and the Sultanate of Oman were strategic allies and were friendly neighbors. He added that both brotherly countries had always enjoyed warm and cordial relations.

In his presentation on investment and trade opportunities in Pakistan, he highlighted the potential of the agriculture sector, rice, seafood, meat, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, cotton yarn, construction, and petrochemicals.

He also invited Omani investors to take full advantages of CPEC-related special economic zones.

From Omani side, the presentation was given by Ms. Haura Al Wahaibi on investment opportunities and promoting bilateral trade.

FPCCI Vice President Hanif Lakhany said agriculture sector, textiles and food sector had enormous potential for bilateral cooperation.

He appreciated the presence of Ambassadors of both countries as inspiration for business communities of both the countries.

He said Pakistani community had been making valuable contributions to the development of Oman; which needed to be increased through more employment opportunities for Pakistani workers in banking, health, education, petroleum and food sectors.

He said the volume of bilateral trade was Dollars 764 million and which did not reflect to the true potential.

He also requested the Government of Oman for taking facilitative steps for the simplification of visa issuance procedures for the Pakistani business community.

Chairman OCCI Engr. Redha bin Juma Al Saleh underlined the need for mutual cooperation between the two brotherly Islamic countries including sharing of experiences in different sectors.

Also, emphasized on more collaboration in FPCCI and Oman Chamber for further strengthening the bilateral economic and trade relations.

He also discussed the long-term visa availability for investors and tax incentives.

K.K Ahsan Wagan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman, appreciated the export performance of Pakistan despite the negative impact of Covid-19.

There could be efficient communications services available for the connectivity of both countries through Gwadar Port and Salalah Port; as infrastructure and other facilities were available with both the ports.

He also highlighted the potential of meat exports and emphasized the need to create a linkage of Pakistani exporters with Al Bashayer Meat Company of Oman.

Al Sheikh Mohammed Omer Ahmed Al Marhoon, Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan, also discussed the trade opportunities between the two countries through Gwadar and Salalah Ports and available market access to Pakistan for Oman, Middle-East, African nations, and Central Asian States.

From Omani side, the presentation was given by Ms. Haura Al Wahaibi on investment opportunities and promoting bilateral trade. Ms. Amna Al Sharji apprised the audience on Special and Free Economic Zones of Oman.

The businessmen from Pakistan and Oman also interacted with each other during the meeting and shared their business experiences and possible collaborations.