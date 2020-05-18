UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Official Seeks Urgent Consultancy For Mango Growers Across Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:53 PM

FPCCI official seeks urgent consultancy for mango growers across country

Ahmad Jawad, Secretary General for FPCCI's Businessman panel has urged provincial agriculture departments of Sindh and Punjab to ensure urgent assistance to the mango growers in context of safe harvesting, processing, packing and transportation in face of existent COVID -19 scenario

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Ahmad Jawad, Secretary General for FPCCI's Businessman panel has urged provincial agriculture departments of Sindh and Punjab to ensure urgent assistance to the mango growers in context of safe harvesting, processing, packing and transportation in face of existent COVID -19 scenario.

In a statement here Monday, he said besides the global pandemic abnormal weather pattern has also severely affected mango crop of the country, a source of its foreign exchange earning, demanding that concerned officials immediately approach the growers and raise the latter's awareness as how to handle the situation.

Mentioning that the fruit is grown in more than 100 countries of the world and that Pakistan is the fifth highest producer of it, he feared that under emerging scenario increase in its wastage may aggravate as compared to normal circumstances.

Jawad suggested the need for a proactive approach that may also include efficient and optimum use of mango pulp in accordance to international standards.

Acknowledging that emerging circumstances do hint decline in export volumes, he said a close coordination between government and mango growers was required on strong scientific lines to improve value addition of the fruit coupled with diversity in its variety as well as that of its bi-products.

