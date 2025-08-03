FPCCI Organizes Edu-Tech Summit 2.0 At SSUET
Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The core committee on Education Reforms of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), organized Edu-Tech Summit 2.0 here Sunday to identify challenges within the academic sector and to formulate strategies to enhance education through modern technology, artificial intelligence and improved digital infrastructure, thereby elevating the quality of education across schools, colleges and universities.
The meeting was attended by the Chancellor Sir Syed University, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, Registrar Cdre. (R) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Coordinator of Prime Minister Youth Program Sindh, Fahad Shafiq, Convenor FPCCI Education Reforms Committee, Sadaf Bhatti, Chairman Computer Science and IT Department, Dr. Kashif Sheikh, Manager ORIC, Syed Muhammad Riazul Haq and representatives from different academic and industrial organizations.
During the proceedings, Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan emphasized the importance of leveraging modern technological education to unlock the youth’s potential, stating that Sir Syed University aims to lead this transformative journey. Coordinator of Prime Minister Youth Program Sindh, Fahad Shafiq highlighted that integrating technology into education equips youth to face future challenges and reaffirmed government support for initiatives driving revolutionary educational change.
Convenor of the Education Reform Committee of FPCCI, Sadaf Bhatti outlined the objectives of the upcoming Education Tech Reform Summit 2025, offering suggestions to promote AI and tech-based education within institutions to empower youth and enhance their performance.
The speakers collectively underscored the critical need to empower young people, foster innovation and practical skills, and promote digital education nationwide as fundamental pillars of educational reform.
Recent Stories
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1
Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..37 seconds ago
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"42 seconds ago
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs46 seconds ago
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar48 seconds ago
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn ceremonies in Hazara division50 seconds ago
-
Haripur to Host KP’s Largest Youth Summit on August 953 seconds ago
-
Murree becomes dengue epicenter, controlling measures escalated58 seconds ago
-
Motorway Police pays tribute to heroes on National Police Martyrs’ Day1 minute ago
-
Marka-e-Haq meets 14th August: Islamabad set for spectacular celebrations1 minute ago
-
Police martyrs day observed in Multan11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 305,900 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Strict security in place for NA Session11 minutes ago