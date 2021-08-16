UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Pak-Indonesia BC For Promotion Of Trade, Ties

FPCCI's Pakistan - Indonesia Business Council (BC) underlined the need for new initiatives to strengthen bilateral ties and promote bilateral trade to the real potential

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :FPCCI's Pakistan - Indonesia Business Council (BC) underlined the need for new initiatives to strengthen bilateral ties and promote bilateral trade to the real potential. Chairman of the Council, Abid Nisar assured that the Pakistani business community would continue to work together to strengthen relationship and partnership with Indonesian businessmen and promote bilateral trade, said statement issued by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry here on Monday. Expressing his best wishes on the occasion of Indonesia's 76th Independence Day, he said "Pakistan has been enjoying excellent relations with Indonesia for a long time and it is hoped that this journey of friendship will continue forever." He appreciated the efforts of Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Consul General of Republic of Indonesia in Karachi for increasing the bilateral trade with Pakistan.

Abid Nisar lauded the Consulate for its cooperation with the Pakistani business community and said that there were vast opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries. "Pakistan offers attractive opportunities for investment and joint ventures to foreign investors", he added.

Chairman, Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council termed the free trade agreement between Pakistan and Indonesia as important. It would bring tremendous benefits to the economies of both the countries, boost bilateral trade, and economic relations would also be further strengthened.

The Government of Pakistan and the Government of Indonesia should expedite the work on the strategy of signing the FTA as soon as possible for maximizing the export of Pakistani products to Indonesia.

