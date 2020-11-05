KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :S.Khalid Tawab, joint Presidential candidate of United Business Group and National Business Group for FPCCI elections-2021 and former senior vice president of this apex trade body of the country on Thursday called for immediate issuance of SROs for the Prime Minister's Industrial Support Programme which included 50 percent discount to SMEs and 25% to other industries on their incremental use of electricity up to June 30,2021.

He was peaking at a ceremony to inaugurate UBG's central election office to aggressively campaign for the group's victory in annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry. This office is housed in the secretariat of Gohar Group of Companies. M.Hanif is the Chief Coordinator of UBG.

The newly formed alliance would contest against Businessmen Panel led by Tariq Sayed, Mian Anjum Nisar and Haji Ghulam Ali as Patron-in-Chief, Chairman and Secretary General. The elections-2021 are scheduled on Dec.30.

S.Khalid Tawab lauded the announcement by the Prime Minister for giving big relief in electricity tariff to industries especially to small and medium enterprises. However, he said, the industrial community of the country was waiting for issuance of SROs so that they could get clear picture to proceed with their plans for increased production.

He also praised Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing that no case against a businessperson about sales or income tax would be forwarded to National Accountability Bureau.

This would create confidence of the business community into the government and now they would better focus to their businesses.

He claimed that the new electon alliance ( UBG and NBG) would sweep the FPCCI-2021 elections and assured that after his election as FPCCI President, he would make the best use of FPCCI to serve the business community and the country.

UBG's Patron-in-Chief , S.M.Muneer also showed his full confidence that their candidates would win the FPCCI elections with big majority.

On this occasion, he condemned caricatures made in France and suggested for complete boycott of French goods by Pakistan.

He also condemned the irresponsible statements by certain political elements against Pakistan armed forces and pledged full solidarity with the forces , on behalf of the business community of the country.

" We are proud of our valiant and most professional armed forces, who have earned big name in the world. We salute them," he re-affirmed.

Former president FPCCI , Zubair F.Tufail pointed out that the country was confronted with unemployment and under-employment and inflation in contrary to that the income of the common man was not increasing. And, he continued, the fast industrialization was the only solution to these challenges. The private sector should be encouraged, incentivized and facilitated to make them able to accomplish this task.

Others who spoke were Secretary General of UBG (Sindh Chapter) Dr. Mirza Ikhtaiar Baig, Mian Zahid Hussain, Allauddin Marri, M.Hanif Gohar, Dr.Jessu Mal and Saqib Nisar Magoon.