FPCCI President appoints new Secretary General

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Anjum Nisar has appointed Dr.Muhammad Iqbal Tabish as Secretary General of this apex trade body, with effect from August 2020, in accordance with rules and procedures under Trade Organization Ordinance of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Anjum Nisar has appointed Dr.Muhammad Iqbal Tabish as Secretary General of this apex trade body, with effect from August 2020, in accordance with rules and procedures under Trade Organization Ordinance of Pakistan.

President FPCCI, Vice Presidents, members of HR Committee, FPCCI's former presidents Zakaria Usman and Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, other senior business leaders, Sheikh Aslam, Khurram Sayeed, Nasir Hayat Magoon, Haji Abdul Ghani Usman, Mian Shaukat Ahmed, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Mian Zahid Hussain have termed the appointment of Iqbal Tabish as a positive step aimed at strengthening FPCCI,said FPCCI release here on Wednesday.

Dr.M.Iqbal Tabish (Ph.D) has his wide experience of working with public and private organizations at national and international level.

Prior to assuming office of the Secretary General FPCCI, he served in Federal Ministry of Industries and Production as Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation and Secretary General of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He also worked as a Senior Economist and Head (R&I) at WTO Cell of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan besides being associated with FPCCI as Director (R&D) in addition to other important assignments.

He also has a long-term association with national and international organizations, which included being Member of Economic Advisory Council (UNESCAP), Observer on World Banks' Investment Climate Fund's Program on Climate Resilience, Stakeholder Advisory Network-CIF, Steering Committee Member of Sweden Standards Institute (South and East Asia) and has been regular invitee to Expert Group meetings on SAFTA, Honorary Secretary General, China-South Asia Business Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Yunnan and Sichuan Province of Peoples' Republic of China and Member, Advisory Committee of SAARC Trade Portal Network of GIZ.