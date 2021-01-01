FPCCI President appreciates PM for extending construction amnesty scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for granting extension to his amnesty scheme for the housing and construction industry including the fixed tax regime for another year up to Dec 31, 2021.

" Amnesty Scheme extension was done by PM on the request of FPCCI leadership," he claimed in a statement here on Friday.

He said FPCCI welcomed the Prime Minister's statement in the perspective of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic as the tax wavier would facilitate the constructors, and would help improve socio-economic condition of a big population of the daily wagers; along with sustaining of the national economy.

Magoo said that due to the high risk of coronavirus spread, majority builders and developers were not able to avail of the facility.

He urged the construction industry operators to take maximum benefit of the amnesty facility in the year 2021 as it would support them to regain their business positions. Livelihood opportunities for the daily wagers through construction projects would also contribute in lessening the negative impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and daily life of the people.