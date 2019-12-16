UrduPoint.com
FPCCI President For Border Markets, Warehouses

Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:40 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was preparing an integrated policy under which border markets and border warehouse would be established at all border crossing of the country to contain the smuggling

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR), on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was preparing an integrated policy under which border markets and border warehouse would be established at all border crossing of the country to contain the smuggling.

This was revealed by FBR's Member Customs (Operations) Jawwad Agha in response to the proposal by President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai during an interactive session here at the Federation House, said a FPCCI press release on Monday.

During the previous year, the FPCCI President mentioned, it was on Freight on Board (FOB) value of exports with flexibility to import any product among the notified list in any quantity within the overall entitlement of the exporter.

He said that, similarly, garment and home textile industry be facilitated by allowing duty free import of accessories up to 10% of last year export performance, which should be added automatically in WeBOC of Manufacturer-cum-Exporter ID after closing of June 30 every year on the basis of record available in WeBoc.

The FPCCI Chief was of the view that exporters should be allowed to use it in exports without the condition of mentioning these goods in Export goods declaration. However, he added, if an exporter is required to import accessories/packing material in excess of 10% then he may use (SRO-492), (SRO 327-Export oriented unit) and (SRO 450-Manufacturing bond).

New Exporter may also use SRO 492(I)/2009 dated June 13, 2009 in first year to make their performance.

Member Customs (Operations), FBR, Jawwad Agha in response to the President's suggestion regarding restoration of 20 days period for clearance of imported or exported goods from 15 days said the period was reduced to 15 days to avoid port terminal congestion. However, in case of default particularly for less-than-container-load (LCL) he agreed to consider downward revision of heavy penalty which at present was Rs 5000 per day.

About reduction in utilization period from 24 months of input acquired for manufacture and export of output goods under Duty and Tax Remission for Exporters (DTRE), he informed that the time was reduced to boost the manufacturing and exports of goods and advised the importers to complete the cycle of manufacturing of goods within the stipulated time, he said.

In response to a suggestion for data exchange between Pakistani and Chinese customs agencies to curb under-invoicing, the Member Customs (Operations), FBR informed that during the Prime Minister's visit to China the agreement has been signed and would be initiated soon.

The meeting was also attended by FPCCI Senior Vice President Dr. MirzaIkhtiar Baig, Vice Presidents Arshad Jamal, Noor Ahmed Khan and Muslim Mohamedi, former senior vice president Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir and former vice president Shakil Dhingra.

