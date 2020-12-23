UrduPoint.com
FPCCI President For Extension In Date For Filing Tax Returns

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:38 PM

FPCCI President for extension in date for filing tax returns

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar has requested the government to extend the date for filing of income tax returns for reasonable period ; considering the COVID-19 situation creating many difficulties for the business community to file these returns

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar has requested the government to extend the date for filing of income tax returns for reasonable period ; considering the COVID-19 situation creating many difficulties for the business community to file these returns.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, FPCCI President said that FPCCI, being the apex trade body of the country, had received requests from member chambers and associations mentioning that big number of their member businesspersons had failed to file the returns in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

