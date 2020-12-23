FPCCI President for extension in date for filing tax returns

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar has requested the government to extend the date for filing of income tax returns for reasonable period ; considering the COVID-19 situation creating many difficulties for the business community to file these returns

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, FPCCI President said that FPCCI, being the apex trade body of the country, had received requests from member chambers and associations mentioning that big number of their member businesspersons had failed to file the returns in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.