FPCCI President For Increasing Warehousing Time Limit

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo called for increase in warehousing time limit as because of COVID-19 commercial activities are slow causing over-stay of consignments and subsequently facing surcharge on clearance.

During a meeting of FPCCI Advisory Council on Budget headed by former president FPCCI Zakarya Usman, various issues were discussed including period of limitation of warehousing, said FPCCI statement here on Thursday.

The issues of raw material importers were also presented who were facing problems because of their consignments lying in customs bonded warehouses beyond the period stipulated under section 98 of the Customs Act-1969.

The meeting decided to approach Federal board of Revenue grant of waiver of surcharge on overstayed consignments to alleviate the problems of the importers.

FPCCI President said the economic slowdown, recession in the market and financial constraints due to COVID-19, importers were unable to clear their consignments in time which had led to piling up of warehoused goods. They had to pay heavy surcharge as no general concession had so far been extended by the government on this account.

He was optimistic that the government, realizing the present difficult circumstances, might favorably consider the enhancement of Customs-bonded warehousing period limitation up to 60 days so as to mitigate hardship of importers.

