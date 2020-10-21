FPCCI President for joint efforts to portrait Pakistan investment destination

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan's narrative should be supported by all segments, to project Pakistan as a moderate and investment friendly destination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan's narrative should be supported by all segments, to project Pakistan as a moderate and investment friendly destination.

During the meeting with Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Focal Person for Economic Outreach Programme, President FPCCI discussed various economic avenues and also highlighted some issues confronting trade and industry of the country, said FPCCI release here on Wednesday.

On behalf of FPCCI, he offered full cooperation for Economic Outreach Programme to make it a successful story.

He informed that being the apex forum of the private sector in the country, FPCCI had its vast outreach at national and international levels, and was connected to all leading economic and trade forums.

FPCCI advisory and thematic committees could be instrumental to achieving vision of the Prime Minister for Economic Outreach.

Mian Anjum Nisar, presenting suggestions for Economic Outreach Programme, also highlighted some barriers to industrial growth and economic development of the country.

Responding to the participants in the meeting Dr. Moeed Yusuf said the Prime Minister had given him the task to develop Pakistan's narrative and this task would be better accomplished through coordination between the government and private sectors organizations.

A mapping exercise of ministries and other government organisations had been initiated by this division. This mapping exercise would identify Pakistan's comparative advantage in priority countries.

He presented the model that would develop Pakistan's narrative. He told that the Economic Outreach programme would engage vast representation of stakeholder while National Security would serve as focal point. For promotion of trade in goods and services , he said his team had identified various areas of improvement.