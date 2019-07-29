FPCCI President to attend meeting of ECO Chamber of Commerce at Istanbul

President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai would leave for Istanbul to attend Executive Committee meeting of ECOChamber of Commerce & Industry to be held on July 30

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ):President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai would leave for Istanbul to attend Executive Committee meeting of ECOChamber of Commerce & Industry to be held on July 30.

The meeting was also expected to be attended by the Head of National Chambers of all ECO Countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Iran and Turkey, said a statement on Sunday.

The FPCCI Chief would address the Executive Committee meeting being hosted by TOBB - the National Chamber of Turkey at Ankara.

The FPCCI Chief would also attend the 1st meeting of the Pak-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry formed under a MOU with TOBB.

The main agenda items of the meeting include promotion of existing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkey.