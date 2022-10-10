FPCCI President welcomes Tissori as Governor Sindh

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Monday welcomed new Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori, on behalf of the entire business community of the country. In his felicitating statement, FPCCI President said that new governor had business-friendly, pro-employment, and trade and industry background

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Monday welcomed new Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori, on behalf of the entire business community of the country. In his felicitating statement, FPCCI President said that new governor had business-friendly, pro-employment, and trade and industry background. This would help him in improving the business and economic conditions of Sindh, particularly of Karachi.

Karachi is the business, financial, trade and economic hub of the country.

It was need of the time to appoint a Governor with understanding about the intricacies of creating a conducive business and investment sentiment. On this occasion, FPCCI Chief emphasized that the new Governor should sit with the business community on the first available opportunity to discuss the plant to restore the lost glory of the city by improving the cost of doing business and ease of doing business indices of the city. Besides, he added, the was in dire need of better law and order, and ensure availability of utilities at very reasonable prices.