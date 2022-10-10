UrduPoint.com

FPCCI President Welcomes Tissori As Governor Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 08:47 PM

FPCCI President welcomes Tissori as Governor Sindh

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Monday welcomed new Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori, on behalf of the entire business community of the country. In his felicitating statement, FPCCI President said that new governor had business-friendly, pro-employment, and trade and industry background

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Monday welcomed new Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori, on behalf of the entire business community of the country. In his felicitating statement, FPCCI President said that new governor had business-friendly, pro-employment, and trade and industry background. This would help him in improving the business and economic conditions of Sindh, particularly of Karachi.

Karachi is the business, financial, trade and economic hub of the country.

It was need of the time to appoint a Governor with understanding about the intricacies of creating a conducive business and investment sentiment. On this occasion, FPCCI Chief emphasized that the new Governor should sit with the business community on the first available opportunity to discuss the plant to restore the lost glory of the city by improving the cost of doing business and ease of doing business indices of the city. Besides, he added, the was in dire need of better law and order, and ensure availability of utilities at very reasonable prices.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor Business Chambers Of Commerce Law And Order Hub Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

3 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.