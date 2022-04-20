FPCCI proposes charter of economy to govt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :FPCCI President, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Wednesday felicitated the new cabinet and proposed a non-political, inclusive, sustainable and legally-binding Charter of Economy to forge an across the board contract and unflinching commitment towards economic growth, development and equality.

According to the press release, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry said the proposed charter should encompass all sectors of the economy and all segments of the society.

"Let's work together for a prosperous, egalitarian and industrialized Pakistan," he emphasized.

Expressing his optimism, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said FPCCI was confident that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif would bring a noticeable change in the governance, administration and delivery on the back of his proven track-record to successfully implement reforms and complete wide-ranging mega projects before time.

While FPCCI acknowledged the initial gains in the rupee-dollar parity and pakistan stock exchange. However, there were many immediate and pressing issues of trade, industry and the economy in the eyes of the apex chamber of the country.

FPCCI President was of the view that circular debt had reached Rs 2.5 trillion and had put Pakistan's energy security at a heightened risk.

He was hopeful that the government would ensure fuel and energy supplies to the industrial sector through an elaborate and well-communicated plan of action.

He observed that food inflation had crushed the masses on the back of international fuel and commodities prices and supply-side mismanagement, and that the government should respond with assistance of private-sector to ensure food security.