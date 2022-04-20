UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Proposes Charter Of Economy To Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 06:40 PM

FPCCI proposes charter of economy to govt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :FPCCI President, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Wednesday felicitated the new cabinet and proposed a non-political, inclusive, sustainable and legally-binding Charter of Economy to forge an across the board contract and unflinching commitment towards economic growth, development and equality.

According to the press release, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry said the proposed charter should encompass all sectors of the economy and all segments of the society.

"Let's work together for a prosperous, egalitarian and industrialized Pakistan," he emphasized.

Expressing his optimism, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said FPCCI was confident that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif would bring a noticeable change in the governance, administration and delivery on the back of his proven track-record to successfully implement reforms and complete wide-ranging mega projects before time.

While FPCCI acknowledged the initial gains in the rupee-dollar parity and pakistan stock exchange. However, there were many immediate and pressing issues of trade, industry and the economy in the eyes of the apex chamber of the country.

FPCCI President was of the view that circular debt had reached Rs 2.5 trillion and had put Pakistan's energy security at a heightened risk.

He was hopeful that the government would ensure fuel and energy supplies to the industrial sector through an elaborate and well-communicated plan of action.

He observed that food inflation had crushed the masses on the back of international fuel and commodities prices and supply-side mismanagement, and that the government should respond with assistance of private-sector to ensure food security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chambers Of Commerce Pakistan Stock Exchange Chamber All Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regiona ..

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regional peace: President

4 minutes ago
 RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

5 minutes ago
 Revenue employees protest continues against lawyer ..

Revenue employees protest continues against lawyers' vandalism in Sub Registrar ..

5 minutes ago
 PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

5 minutes ago
 Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve trainin ..

Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve training

5 minutes ago
 Govt striving to steer country out of economic cri ..

Govt striving to steer country out of economic crisis: Marriyum

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.