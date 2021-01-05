FPCCI says UN resolution on Kashmir conflict still a reality

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Raja Muhammad Anwar said on Tuesday that UN resolution on Kashmir conflict is still a reality.

Indian government's policy of hatred had threatened peace in the entire region, as it wanted to change the demography of Kashmir, however, its attempts would go in vain.

He was talking to Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Vice President Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad here at FPCCI Regional Office, according to a spokesman for FPCCI Regional Chairman here.

Raja Anwar said, "Kashmiris are writing a history of courage, bravery and determination with their continued grapple for freedom in the face of immense pain, disappointment and inaction. Government has effectively exposed the Hindutva policies of the Indian government and its human rights violations at the global fora." He said that entire business community of Pakistan condemned Indian government for usurping the rights of minority communities living in India.

FPCCI also raise its voice globally until the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir get their right to self-determination, he said.

He mentioned that the UN Security Council resolution of January 5, 1949, and other resolutions on the Kashmir conflict are still a reality which cannot be overlooked.

As on August 5 2019, India had revoked the special status or limited autonomy granted to Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian constitution which is sheer violation and the West put limp in their mouths.

Kashmiris have unanimously rejected the illegal step taken by India in August 2019.

On this occasion; PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad urged the UN Security Council to ensure implementation of its resolution of January 5, 1949, and hold a plebiscite in the disputed territory to enable the Kashmiri people to decide their future.

Jawad said that Indian government was also attempting to isolate Pakistan in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region through the SAARC trade body which was condemnable act as it was a straight move to sabotage SAARC business liaison.

"Though we understand trade ties and business relations need a sharp boost / as there is a strong feeling that enhanced connectivity between India and Pakistan will create corridors of peace but New Delhi should first change their mindset," he observed.

Both trade leaders jointly called upon the world community especially FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers) and Confederation of Indian Industry to play their serious role in a just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir which has put peace in the entire region at stake and also stop Line of Control violations by the Indian forces which is happening time to again and martyring innocent people of AJK.