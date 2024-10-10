Open Menu

FPCCI Seeks Consent From Food Exporters, Manufacturers To Join Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM

FPCCI seeks consent from food exporters, manufacturers to join committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Regional Standing Committee on Food Convener Shahid Imran has sought consent from interested leading food exporters, manufacturers and processors across Punjab for inclusion in the committee.

In a circular issued here Thursday to all chambers in Punjab, he said the initiative is in line with the vision set by SM Tanvir Patron-in-Chief of the United business Group and guidelines enshrined by Regional Chairman Zaki Aijaz aiming to boost collaboration and growth in the food sector.

Shahid Imran emphasised that the platform offers an excellent opportunity for industry stakeholders to contribute to the enhancement of food-related industries in the province, leveraging their expertise for better policy-making, growth strategies, and export potential.

Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to come forward, ensuring the inclusion of diverse voices and innovative ideas in the committee’s work, promoting Punjab's food sector on both national and international levels, he said and added that consent can be emailed on this email [email protected] by October 23 and scrutiny sub committee headed by Zahid Iqbal former VP FPCCI will finalise the nine Names absolutely on merit.

