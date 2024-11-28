- Home
FPCCI Senior Vice President Credits PM's Leadership For Stock Exchange Success, Economic Growth
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Senior Vice President of FPCCI, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon Thursday praised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and congratulated the nation as the pakistan stock exchange's KSE-100 index surged past the 100,000 points mark for the first time ever and noting that economic indicators are now moving in the right direction.
In an interview with ptv news channel, the Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) praised the government's efforts under PM Shahbaz Sharif's leadership, noting that despite facing political instability, the government has achieved a major milestone with the stock exchange reaching an all-time high.
This achievement indicates growing trust in the country's economy and is a testament to the government's efforts to revive the economy and boost investor confidence, he mentioned.
He highlighted that this achievement marks a new beginning and a rise of hope after previous disappointments and that investors and the business community are rapidly regaining trust.
Saquib Fayyaz Magoon emphasized that political parties should prioritize the country's future and refrain from spreading propaganda against the government.
He highlighted that within just a year, the current government has successfully revived the economy and restored investors' trust, which is a remarkable achievement.
He also expressed optimism that the current progress will lead to further improvement in positive indicators, building on the momentum of the stock exchange's historic success.
He noted that the government's efforts have already yielded remarkable results, including the revival of the economy and restoration of investors' trust and hoped that this trajectory will continue, leading to even more promising developments for the country's future.
