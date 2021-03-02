FPCCI signs agreement with Manchester Chamber on business partnership

Pak-UK Business Council of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry signed a partnership collaboration agreement signing ceremony with Greater Manchester Chambers of Commerce, which has over 5000 registered British businesses based out of Greater Manchester region of United Kingdom

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pak-UK Business Council of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry signed a partnership collaboration agreement signing ceremony with Greater Manchester Chambers of Commerce, which has over 5000 registered British businesses based out of Greater Manchester region of United Kingdom.

The high-level understanding between the two sides is indeed a formal agreement, which also happens to be first of its kind. The historic agreement mandates enhancement of business partnerships, increase in bilateral trade, mutually beneficial corporate engagements, modernizing trade marketing practices, and accelerating the pace of bilateral investments and new ventures, said FPCCI statement here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, Chairman of Pak-UK Business Council, Imran Khalil Naseer, briefed the participants on the benefits and merits of FPCCI signing the agreement with GMCC and the commencement of joint events between businesses on both sides.

The first such event would be held in May 2021 and it would be aimed at exploring the opportunities and avenues present in Pakistan for British businesses. GMCC would also organize reciprocal events and meetings.

President of FPCCI, Nasser Hyatt Maggo expressed his earnest desire and resolve to strengthen business and trade relationships between Pakistan and United Kingdom through such decisive and transformational agreements and collaborative endeavors.

The event was also attended by British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and Trade Director for Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis along with Gufran Abbas Naqvi and other team members from Department of International Trade (DIT).

Mike Nithavrianakis said this partnership agreement between FPCCI and GMCC was testament to the strong bilateral trade relationship between Pakistan and the UK. It would enable businesses from both countries to explore trade and investment opportunities, engage with each other more frequently through visits and webinars, and raise the profiles of the many thousands of companies in both regions.

Chief Executive Officer of GMCC, Clive Memmott, spoke about the significance of the agreement and why GMCC preferred signing a partnership collaboration agreement with FPCCI instead of an memorandum of understanding.

He mentioned that an agreement would swiftly deliver tangible support and assistance to businesses in Pakistan and the Greater Manchester region.

Tariq Wazir, Consul General, Consulate of Pakistan in Manchester was excited to see the formal signing of the agreement, which will bring the businesses together.

Muhammad Akhtar, Trade and Investment Attach�, Consulate General of Pakistan in Manchester also attended the session. Shafiq A. Shahzad, Trade and Investment Minister, Pakistan High Commission London, offered full support of Pakistan High Commission to the business community to fulfil the full potential of the agreement.

The event was also virtually attended by businesses from Greater Manchester and North East regions of United Kingdom, Members of DIT (UK), Greater Manchester Combined Local Authority officials, members of Manchester Inward Investment Agency , Business Growth Hub, CEO of Pak-Britain Business Council, members of SME Centre of Excellence , directors of Pak-UK Business Council and members of KBC.