UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI-SMEDA To Launch Joint Efforts For Promotion Of Commerce, Trade In Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

FPCCI-SMEDA to launch joint efforts for promotion of commerce, trade in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sartaj Ahmad Khan Monday held a meeting with Provincial Chief of Small and Medium Entrepreneur Development Authority (SMEDA), Rashid Aman and discussed measures for development of industrial and commercial activities in merged districts of the province.

According to a press release issued here, during the meeting threadbare discussion was held by both Sartaj Khan and Rashid Aman.

It was also agreed in the meeting that both FPCCI and SMEDA will launch joint efforts for promotion of industrial and commercial activities in merged districts, removal of problems being faced by business community of the region, creation of job opportunities etc.

Both the organizations will also arrange seminars, workshops and awareness campaigns for highlighting the problems being faced by dwellers of merged districts.

Similarly, efforts would also be made for increase in Pak-Afghan trade and for creation of Industrial Estates, Economic Zones and Border Bazaars in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Chambers Of Commerce Job Rashid Border Industry

Recent Stories

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

39 seconds ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

20 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

50 minutes ago

ICCI lauds government's agreement with IPPs to red ..

18 seconds ago

Xinjiang grants 'naan masters' professional qualif ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.