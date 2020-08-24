FPCCI-SMEDA to launch joint efforts for promotion of commerce, trade in merged districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sartaj Ahmad Khan Monday held a meeting with Provincial Chief of Small and Medium Entrepreneur Development Authority (SMEDA), Rashid Aman and discussed measures for development of industrial and commercial activities in merged districts of the province.

According to a press release issued here, during the meeting threadbare discussion was held by both Sartaj Khan and Rashid Aman.

It was also agreed in the meeting that both FPCCI and SMEDA will launch joint efforts for promotion of industrial and commercial activities in merged districts, removal of problems being faced by business community of the region, creation of job opportunities etc.

Both the organizations will also arrange seminars, workshops and awareness campaigns for highlighting the problems being faced by dwellers of merged districts.

Similarly, efforts would also be made for increase in Pak-Afghan trade and for creation of Industrial Estates, Economic Zones and Border Bazaars in the region.