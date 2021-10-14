UrduPoint.com

FPCCI, SPDC To Collaborate In Research, Advocacy

Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:23 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Social Policy and Development Centre to conduct joint research studies on the issues pertaining to fiscal policies and macroeconomic framework

Chairman, FPCCI Policy Advisory board and Managing Director SPDC, Dr. Muhammad Asif Iqbal were the signatories, said FPCCI release here on Thursday.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has expressed his satisfaction over the memorandum of understanding signed between Policy Advisory Board of FPCCI and SPDC.

He said it would leverage both institutions' comparative advantages to support high-quality research in macroeconomic, sectorial and socio-economic issues of the country through effective and synergistic partnership.

Younus Dagha said the partnership would result in collaboration in Federal budget-making proposals and public-sector policies as well.

Dr. Muhammad Asif Iqbal said that SPDC would further its objective of advocating socio-economic development of the country under collective efforts with FPCCI.

