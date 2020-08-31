UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Stresses Measures For Rehabilitation Of Karachi

Mon 31st August 2020

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar, Vice Presidents Dr Muhammad Arshad, Sheikh Sultan Rehman and Khurram Ejaz Monday expressed their serious concerns, sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and damages to the properties caused by heavy rains in Karachi

According to an FPCCI spokesperson, they said that the city which contributed more than 60% of the revenues and was the hub of Pakistan's economy was left at the mercy of nature and relief measures were highly inadequate.

They reminded the government that due to lockdown, resulting from COVID-19, the economy of the metropolis had already suffered extensively and still not able to recover completely while the rains further aggravated the situation. They said that that it was an extraordinary situation and requires extraordinary relief measures. They called upon the Federal and Sindh governments to immediately and urgently take rehabilitation measures to restore normality in Karachi.

