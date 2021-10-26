FPCCI to dynamically collaborate with Asia-Pacific chambers

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has urged Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry members to forge a formidable geo-economic alliance between Asia-Pacific and South Asia to capitalize on the emerging and untapped multilateral trade potential

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has urged Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry members to forge a formidable geo-economic alliance between Asia-Pacific and South Asia to capitalize on the emerging and untapped multilateral trade potential.

The FPCCI president represented Pakistani business community in 93rd and 94th combined meeting of CACCI, which was attended by high-profile trade and industry representatives of 27 countries, said FPCCI statement on Tuesday.

The CACCI president apprised the panelists that due to inactivity and stagnation arising out of COVID-19, the tenure of incumbent office bearers was being extended to 2021-22.

He also discussed and took approval of the plan of action for the upcoming year.

FPCCI Convener for International Forums Amjad Rafi was updated on the activities to be undertaken in the upcoming year; and expressed his earnest desire to play an effective role from the platform of FPCCI.

Coordinator FPCCI Head Office, Sultan Rehman said Pakistan was all geared-up to play a proactive role in multilateral trade politics and advocacy to support the government's vision to promote Pakistan's exports.

Prior to council meeting, he also participated in CACCI Budget Commission's meeting from Pakistani side.

FPCCI's former vice president Muhammad Ali represented Pakistan in the Young Entrepreneurs Group of Asia-Pacific (YEGAP) session during the meeting and presented his recommendations to promote young entrepreneurs of Pakistan and the region through the platform of CACCI.

CACCI is planning to expand its membership to other regional and geographically contiguous countries; specifically, aiming to take Singapore and Malaysia into its fold.

FPCCI will continue to support CACCI in its efforts to promote multilaterism in trade and economic cooperation; and, proactively integrate Pakistani business, industry and trade community into international forums of significance and consequence.