FPCCI to establish task force to address agriculture challenges

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has announced to establish a task force comprising agricultural scientists and experts to address the challenges in the agriculture sector and enhancing cotton production.

It was revealed during a meeting with UBG Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, who welcomed Malik Talat Sohail during his visit to Multan, said a press release issued here on Friday. SM Tanveer was accompanied by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh. On this occasion, prominent and dynamic business leader Malik Talat Sohail officially joined the United Business Group (UBG). Malik Talat Sohail expressed his full confidence in S.M. Tanveer’s leadership and emphasized the group’s deep connection with Pakistan’s business community.

He commended UBG for fearlessly raising key economic issues, such as concerns surrounding Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and for taking a stand in addressing the country’s economic challenges.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Senior Vice Chairman Saqib Fayyaz Magoo, and Regional Chairman Sindh Abdul Muhaiman Bilal Khan were also praised for their invaluable contributions to the economic restoration mission.

Welcoming SM Tanveer and Atif Ikram Sheikh said Malik Talat Sohail’s inclusion in UBG would bolster their mission to restore economic stability. "Your addition is a great honor for us, and together we will drive forward the agenda of economic revival," said Tanveer.

Regional Chairman Sindh, Abdul Muhaiman Bilal Khan, stressed the importance of collective action in overcoming the economic crisis. Agriculture, particularly cotton was the backbone of the economy and urged for modern scientific research to boost production.