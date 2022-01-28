'FPCCI to support economic reforms in Balochistan'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Government of Balochistan is working for proven, progressive and world-class mechanism of public-private partnership adapted by many countries and has yielded socio-economic gains the world over

This was stated by Rafiullah Kakar, Director, High-Powered Strategic Planning and Reforms Cell (SPRC) Government of Balochistan who along with team of his officers, visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here Friday.

He gave a detailed presentation to FPCCI officials, office bearers and prominent business leaders. He said that the Balochistan Government had an across the board consensus that the way forward for an inclusive, egalitarian, fast-track and sustainable economic and commercial development of the province is only possible through PPP under the best mechanism.

Former vice president FPCCI Engr. M.A. Jabbar acknowledged that PPP programs could play vital role not only in developing the economic, social and commercial infrastructure but by the means of educating and empowering the masses through creating enormous employment opportunities on a continuing basis. He said ingenuity, indigenous nature and local ownership make the progress sustainable and socially uplifting.

He also proposed that SPRC Board should also include a FPCCI representative in the Board to expedite the progress on the projects through relaying concerns of the investors and entrepreneurs in a timely and effective manner right to the top through apex body representing the trade, industry and service sectors.

FPCCI's former vice president Sultan Rehman expressed his optimism that business community would be able to come up with the proposals that could be effectively materialized in the short-term from one to three years.

Haji Jamaluddin, a prominent businessman from Balochistan proposed the Government of Balochistan to provide the land for dry ports in the province; specifically in the border areas and border markets for trade with the regional countries. The prerequisite infrastructure, utilities and security should also be provisioned to make the dry ports successful and fully operational for which PPP Partnership could play an important role, he said.

Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, prominent business leader from SME sector proposed that the SMEs should be given preference to PPP projects as they needed special support and were true engines of economic growth and employment generation. He also proposed that presentation and policy document of SPRC should be translated and printed in Urdu; and be circulated to all chambers and associations to attract their participation in projects under Public-Private Partnership mode.