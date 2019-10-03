UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Urges For Improvement In Tourism Infrastructure

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:50 PM

FPCCI urges for improvement in tourism infrastructure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai has underscored the need to improve the travel and tourism industry of Pakistan which has potential to enhance national income, to alleviate poverty and create employments.

While quoting the statistics, he stated that travel and tourism industry contributes just 2.7 per cent in GDP of Pakistan, said in a statement on Thursday.

He stated that Pakistan is a country blessed with topography, four weathers, picturesque northern areas, religious (Buddhist and Sikh/Hindu) and historical sites, which indicates huge potentials to increase the contribution of this sector in national economy.

Achakzai appreciated the government efforts in terms of providing E-Visa facility to 175 countries and on arrival visa to 50 countries but there is a much need to improve the travel and tourism infrastructure which is also pointed out by the World Economic Forum in its Travel and Tourism Competitive Index report issued in September 2019.

He said that Pakistan should learn from a great deal of initiatives taken by Muslim countries like Malaysia, UAE, Dubai and other countries in terms of social cultural and economic point of view.

The President FPCCI said that there was a need of formulation of marketing and branding strategy for tourism sector for improving tourism industry, which can help in highlighting the soft image and other facilities of tourism.

