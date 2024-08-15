Open Menu

FPCCI Urges Govt To Prioritize Increasing Poultry Production

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Vice President and Regional Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zaki Aijaz urged the government to prioritize increasing poultry production and facilitating the export of poultry products

He said that higher production would naturally lead to lower prices and believed that the government's role

should be in ensuring quality.

He suggested that the provincial government should set prices in consultation with all relevant

stakeholders to ensure a fair and sustainable approach.

He highlighted the importance of expediting the delivery of genetically modified soybeans

(GMO) and removing barriers that hinder their delivery as these were crucial for poultry feed.

His comments were made during a meeting of the FPCCI Regional Standing Committee

on "Poultry Production," attended by officials from the Pakistan Poultry Association, Poultry

Traders Association, and Broiler Farmers Association.

During the meeting, representatives from the Poultry Traders Association emphasized that the

current price mechanism was based on a decision by the Lahore High Court.

The FPCCI Standing Committee's Convener on Poultry Production, Dr Sajjad Arshad,

with other participants, discussed business-related issues with Zaki Aijaz and Director General

Industries Punjab, Asif Ali Farrukh.

