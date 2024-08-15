FPCCI Urges Govt To Prioritize Increasing Poultry Production
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 09:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Vice President and Regional Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zaki Aijaz urged the government to prioritize increasing poultry production and facilitating the export of poultry products.
He said that higher production would naturally lead to lower prices and believed that the government's role
should be in ensuring quality.
He suggested that the provincial government should set prices in consultation with all relevant
stakeholders to ensure a fair and sustainable approach.
He highlighted the importance of expediting the delivery of genetically modified soybeans
(GMO) and removing barriers that hinder their delivery as these were crucial for poultry feed.
His comments were made during a meeting of the FPCCI Regional Standing Committee
on "Poultry Production," attended by officials from the Pakistan Poultry Association, Poultry
Traders Association, and Broiler Farmers Association.
During the meeting, representatives from the Poultry Traders Association emphasized that the
current price mechanism was based on a decision by the Lahore High Court.
The FPCCI Standing Committee's Convener on Poultry Production, Dr Sajjad Arshad,
with other participants, discussed business-related issues with Zaki Aijaz and Director General
Industries Punjab, Asif Ali Farrukh.
