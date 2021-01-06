UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Urges Sensitizing World Business Community On Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

FPCCI urges sensitizing world business community on Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Raja Muhammad Anwar Wednesday called for sensitising the world business community about the plight of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The oppressed Kashmiri people have spent 520 days under lockdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said this in a media statement here.

Despite passage of resolutions by the UN Security Council in 1949, the India was continuing occupation of the valley and was not ready to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination. More than 900,000 occupational forces had made Kashmir the biggest militarised zone of the world.

According to a report, the FPCCI vice president said, only from 1989 to 2018, over 94,000 Kashmiris had been martyred, 7,000 were killed in Indian custody, 22,000 women were widowed, 105,000 children were orphaned and 10,000 women were raped and molested by the Indian military and paramilitary troops.

Over 8,000 people went missing in enforced disappearances by Indian forces during these years, he regretted.

Raja Anwar said that Pakistan had generated an international debate on the Kashmir issue and the business community of the country was part of it. "We should raise the issue in the world business community circles," he added.

The Federation's VP said, "We are determined to strengthen Pakistan in every sector. We are putting in our best for strengthening our country economically as well, making it stronger than ever before."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Business Chambers Of Commerce Jammu Women 2018 Media From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Emirati Judo team to participate in Doha Masters t ..

21 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

31 minutes ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

51 minutes ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

52 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

55 minutes ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.