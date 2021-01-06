FPCCI urges sensitizing world business community on Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Raja Muhammad Anwar Wednesday called for sensitising the world business community about the plight of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The oppressed Kashmiri people have spent 520 days under lockdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said this in a media statement here.

Despite passage of resolutions by the UN Security Council in 1949, the India was continuing occupation of the valley and was not ready to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination. More than 900,000 occupational forces had made Kashmir the biggest militarised zone of the world.

According to a report, the FPCCI vice president said, only from 1989 to 2018, over 94,000 Kashmiris had been martyred, 7,000 were killed in Indian custody, 22,000 women were widowed, 105,000 children were orphaned and 10,000 women were raped and molested by the Indian military and paramilitary troops.

Over 8,000 people went missing in enforced disappearances by Indian forces during these years, he regretted.

Raja Anwar said that Pakistan had generated an international debate on the Kashmir issue and the business community of the country was part of it. "We should raise the issue in the world business community circles," he added.

The Federation's VP said, "We are determined to strengthen Pakistan in every sector. We are putting in our best for strengthening our country economically as well, making it stronger than ever before."